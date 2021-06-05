Mumbai: Hours after getting arrested in relation to a rape and molestation case, actor Pearl V Puri has now been granted bail. His friend and actor Karishma Tanna took to social media sharing the news with his fans and wrote, ”Satyamev Jayate. Truth wins and he did win. #gotbail.” Also Read - Pearl V Puri Rape And Molestation Case: Anita Hassanandani Backs Naagin 3 Fame Says, 'Truth Will Be Out Soon'

Pearl V Puri was arrested on the night of June 4 in Vasai after a minor girl and her family filed a rape and molestation case against him. The actor was been booked under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as the minor girl had alleged that Puri had taken sexual favours from her by promising her a career in TV serials. Also Read - Naagin 3 Fame Pearl V Puri Arrested on Charges of Rape And Molestation

Talking about Pearl V Puri and Karishma Tanna, the duo were roumoured to be dating each other. However, they both have repeatedly maintained that they are just good friends. Earlier this year, Pearl talked about the same and said, ”I am staying alone in Mumbai, but I have friends who have never let me feel alone. Karishma Tanna is one of those friends who has never let me feel alone in this city.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Contestants News: Naagin 3 Star Pearl V Puri Offered Rs 5 cr to Participate in New Season?

Following Pearl’s arrest, several television celebrities including Anita Hassanandani, Krystle D’souza and Ekta Kapoor took to social media supporting him and used the hashtag IStandWithPearl. While Anita wrote that all such news is ‘nonsense’, Ekta Kapoor mentioned that Naagin 3 fame is innocent and even the complainant’s family knows this.

Pearl V Puri made his debut in television in 2013 with Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat. He also worked in several television shows including Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama Naagin 3, Bepanah Pyaar and Brahmarakshas 2.