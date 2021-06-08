Pearl V Puri Rape And Molestation Case Latest News: Filmmaker and actor Divya Khosla Kumar feels that actor Pearl V Puri has been falsely accused of raping and molesting a minor girl on the sets of his show. In a detailed version of her side of the story, Divya mentioned that Pearl has allegedly been framed in the case by the girl’s father who is fighting a custody battle with the girl’s mother and has used Pearl in the case for his benefit. Divya, who had teamed up with the Naagin fame actor in a music video titled Teri Aankhon Me, has come out in his support and also requested others to fight for justice and save Pearl from this trauma. Also Read - Pearl V Puri Minor Rape Case: Actor Will Be Taken To Thane Jail Tomorrow If He Tests Negative For Covid-19

She shared a photo of the couple posing with their daughter who was five years old when the alleged incident happened on the sets of Pearl’s show Bepannah Pyar. As mentioned by Divya in the post, the father had reported the incident back in 2019, however, he never named Pearl in the case and it’s only now, in 2021, that he accused the actor of molesting his daughter. A part of her post reads, “Now the police have arrested Pearl … I want to know why the police did not arrest him in 2019 when this case was filed … the reason is that In the FIR filed it was mentioned that the child was molested when she was with the mother. Pearl’s name was nowhere in the FIR. (I’ve read the FIR myself when Pearl’s mother forwarded it to me yesterday when she called me for help) Ekta Sharma in her calls with Ekta Kapoor clearly says that her husband is a psychotic person, who has mentally & physically abused her, she’s got several proofs for the same, she clears the case by saying that Pearl is innocent & nothing like this happened on the sets (sic)” Also Read - Pearl V Puri Rape and Molestation Case: DCP Reacts To Ekta Kapoor's Claims Says, 'There is Evidence Against Him'

Divya has further mentioned in the post that the father ‘abducted’ his daughter from school and manipulated her to name Pearl in his FIR. “Please note The child is 5 Yrs old … 10days later the father abducted the child after school & filed a case of physical abuse. Still, neither the child nor the father mentioned Pearl’s name … fast forward to 2yrs later today in 2021 when the child is now 7yrs old – She recognises the accused. For a second if we assume that such a thing happened with the poor baby … I want to know at such a tender age will the baby remember the person’s name & recognise him. It’s sad for this little girl for the kind of parents she’s been blessed with I only want to send love her way,” she wrote. Also Read - Pearl V Puri Rape And Molestion Case: Actor Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor had mentioned that she talked to the girl’s mother who clearly refused that such an incident ever took place. Divya wrote that during Ekta’s call, the girl’s mother blamed her husband for this whole controversy. Divya requested all to not let this incident ruin Pearl’s career and his life. “I m supporting him is because I myself have worked with him and I’ve seen it at close quarters on how this young man respects women … there were women on the sets in all departments- costumes, choreography, assistants .. even our director was a woman … did any one ever feel this guy is a pervert…. NO … hez a man with good moral values … May the truth win & may #PearlvPuri not lose his precious years in proving himself (sic),” she further wrote. Check out the full post here:

On June 4, Pearl was arrested on the charges of raping and molesting a minor girl. The Waliv Police arrested the popular TV actor and he continues to remain in custody. Several TV stars have come out in Pearl’s support ever since his arrest including filmmaker Ekta Kapoor. The actor is known for his performances in shows like Naagin 3, Nagarjuna Ek Yoddha, Bepanah Pyaar, Phir Bhi Na Maane… Badtameez Dil and Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat.