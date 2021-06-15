Pearl V Puri Minor Rape Case: In the latest development, the victim’s mother is named as co-accused, who has also filed a POSCO case against Pearl V Puri. She has been granted interim relief by the Session Court till July 2, 2021. Lawyer Swapna Kode told TOI, “My client has been granted interim relief by the Hon’ble Sessions Court till 2/7. My client has been made an accused in the POSCO case and hence she has approached the court.” Also Read - Pearl V Puri Minor Rape Case: Actor Finally Granted Bail, His Lawyer Says 'We Will Challenge His Arrest'

The advocate claimed that the mother of the child was 'forced' to move the court as she was informed that she has been made an accused because she did not inform anyone in spite of knowing about the incident. The lawyer added, "My client was forced to move the court as she was informed that she has been made an accused and the reason given was she did not inform anyone in spite of knowing about the incident so she had no option but to move for anticipatory bail and the matter has been posted for July 2."

Meanwhile, Pearl has been granted bail now. Confirming the news, Pearls' lawyer Rajeev Sawant told Pinkvilla, "By evening he will be at home with mom. Pearl's friend designer Rashmi Aarya was at the hearing too. We will see what to do, how we will go ahead with it, then we will challenge it. We will certainly challenge his arrest and everything."

According to the Valiv Police Station, which lodged the case, the victim’s family had complained that Puri had allegedly molested and raped the girl, around two years ago. He has been booked under Sections 376 AB (Punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 4, 8, 12, 19, and 21 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

As per Sanjaykumar Patil, DCP, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) Commmissionerate, the alleged incident took place on the film set of Vasai, where Pearl was shooting in October 2019. The victim and her mother, who is also a TV actor, were on the set of the film. The minor’s mother learned about the incident after the child complained of abdomen pain. Her father, who had worked with Puri, filed a complaint at the Versova police station. The case was transferred to Waliv police and after the investigation, it was found out that Puri had a role to play in the incident. He was then called to Waliv police station on Friday and was arrested.