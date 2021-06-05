Mumbai: After actor Pearl V Puri was arrested on Friday by Mumbai Police over allegations of rape and molestation of a minor, producer Ekta Kapoor has come out in support of the Naagin actor. Calling the incident ‘absolute low in human depravity’, she claimed that the survivor’s mother told her that Pearl was innocent. She hinted that Pearl was being dragged in a couple’s fight and claimed that the child’s mother ‘openly’ said that ‘it’s her husband trying to create stories to keep his child and to prove that a working mother on a set cannot take care of her kid’. Also Read - Pearl V Puri Rape And Molestation Case: Karishma Tanna Claims Naagin 3 Fame Granted Bail, Says 'Satyamev Jayate'

Sharing a photo with Pearl, she wrote, “Will I support a child molester…or a molester of any kind? But what I witnessed from last night to now, was the absolute low in human depravity. How can humanity go to this level? How can people who are upset with each other, drag a third person into their own fight? How can a human being take on another human being and do this? After various calls with the child‘s/girl’s mother, who openly said that Pearl was not involved and it’s her husband trying to create stories to keep her child and prove that a working mother on a set cannot take care of her kid.” Also Read - Pearl V Puri Rape And Molestation Case: Anita Hassanandani Backs Naagin 3 Fame Says, 'Truth Will Be Out Soon'

“If this is true then it is wrong on so many levels! Using an extremely important movement like ‘Me Too’ frivolously, to get your own agendas met with and mentally torturing a child and making an innocent person guilty. I have no right to decide, the courts will decide who is right & wrong. My opinion only comes from what the girl’s mother said to me last night & that is – Pearl is innocent …and it is very very sad if people are using various tactics to prove working mothers are unable to take care of their children, because there are predators on the set”, she added. Also Read - Naagin 3 Fame Pearl V Puri Arrested on Charges of Rape And Molestation

She further revealed that she has all the voice notes and messages between the child’s mother and her which clearly points to the false allegations being put on the actor. Ekta wrote, “I have all the voice notes and messages between the child’s mother and me which clearly points to the false allegations being put on Pearl. The film industry is as safe or as unsafe as any other business. To give it a bad name to get your agenda sorted is the lowest form of low ever. If by chance, Pearl is proved innocent, I request people to look more deeply into how the important & much-needed movements in today’s time, are being used unfairly reducing the gravitas of the situation. May justice prevail! #MayJusticePrevail.”

Apart from Ekta, Pearl’s co-stars Anita Hassanandani and Krystle D’Souza have also come out in support of Pearl. Apart from them, Karishma Tanna, Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, among others.

As per Valiv Police, the victim’s father had approached them in 2019 alleging that his daughter was sexually assaulted.

Sanjay Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone of Mira Bhayandar, Vasai, said in a statement, “The victim identified the accused recently, and after recording her statement, the accused has been arrested. After the identification of the accused, we have taken him into custody for further investigation.” He also added that Pearl will be produced in court later today. He has been booked under Sections 376 AB (Punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 4, 8, 12, 19, and 21 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.