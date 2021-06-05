Mumbai: Television actor Pearl V Puri on Friday was arrested for allegedly assaulting a five-year-old girl, two years ago. A case was registered against the actor by the victim’s father in 2019. Earlier, Karishma Tanna along with many reports claimed that Puri has got bail. However, it is untrue. The Naagin actor has not been granted bail. As per sources, the arrest could be a strategic move for the police to arrest him around the weekend so that the bail plea is awaited till Monday. The actor reportedly is still under custody and is on his way to court for the hearing. Also Read - Pearl V Puri Rape And Molestation Case: Netizens Attack Ekta Kapoor For 'Creating False Narrative'

As soon as the actor’s arrest news surfaced around the social media, Pearl’s co-stars Anita Hassanandani and Krystle D’Souza have also come out in support of Pearl. Apart from them, Karishma Tanna, Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, Ekta Kapoor, among others. Also Read - Pearl V Puri Molestation Case: Ekta Kapoor Claims Child's Mother 'Openly' Said He Is Innocent



Sanjay Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone of Mira Bhayandar, Vasai, said in a statement, “The victim identified the accused recently, and after recording her statement, the accused has been arrested. After the identification of the accused, we have taken him into custody for further investigation.” He also added that Pearl will be produced in court later today. He has been booked under Sections 376 AB (Punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 4, 8, 12, 19, and 21 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

As per Valiv Police, the victim’s father had approached them in 2019 alleging that his daughter was sexually assaulted.