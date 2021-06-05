Mumbai: Television actor Pearl V Puri, who has been arrested on Friday by Mumbai police over allegedly raping and molesting a minor girl, has been taken to the court from Vasai police station. The court reportedly granted him bail on Saturday afternoon. According to the Valiv Police Station, which lodged the case, the victim’s family had complained that Puri had allegedly molested and raped the girl, around two years ago. He has been booked under Sections 376 AB (Punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 4, 8, 12, 19, and 21 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Also Read - Pearl V Puri NOT Granted Bail After Being Arrested For Allegedly Raping, Molestation of Minor Girl

Sanjay Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone of Mira Bhayandar, Vasai, said in a statement, “The victim identified the accused recently, and after recording her statement, the accused has been arrested. After the identification of the accused, we have taken him into custody for further investigation.” He also added that Pearl will be produced in court later today. Also Read - Pearl V Puri Rape And Molestation Case: Netizens Attack Ekta Kapoor For 'Creating False Narrative'



Pearl began his career as a television actor with the 2013 show “Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat” while Ekta Kapoor’s “Naagin 3” and “Bepanah Pyaar” made him popular. He was last seen in the television series “Brahmarakshas 2”.

However, Ekta Kapoor in a long post on Instagram claimed that she has voice notes and messages of the alleged victim’s mother claiming that the rape and molestation charges are stories created by her husband in order to keep their child by proving that a working mother cannot take care of a kid.

As soon as the actor’s arrest news surfaced around the social media, Pearl’s co-stars Anita Hassanandani and Krystle D’Souza have also come out in support of Pearl. Apart from them, Karishma Tanna, Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, Ekta Kapoor,Rakhi Sawant, Ishita Dutta, Surbhi Jyoti among others.