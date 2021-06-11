Pearl V Puri rape case breaking news: Actor Pearl V Puri, who has been arrested in the rape and molestation case of a seven-year-old, was denied bail on Friday. The popular TV actor was arrested on June 4 by the Waliv Police after the minor’s father registered a complaint at the police station. On June 7, Pearl’s applied for bail and the hearing was postponed to today. However, he did not get bail in the case. Also Read - Pearl V Puri Rape Case Update: Child's Father Break Silence, Says 'Medical Exam Confirms Molestation'

As reported by Times of India, DCP Sanjay Patil of Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar, informed that the next hearing has been scheduled for the next week. "He did not get bail today. The court hearing for the bail plea has been postponed to Tuesday, June 15," he said. Pearl remains in judicial custody till June 15 in Thane jail.

Earlier today, the victim's father broke his silence on the case and slammed the 'influential' people from the industry who have come out in Pearl's support. He said that his daughter is not a liar and she identified Pearl herself. He added that the medical examination of his daughter confirmed molestation. "On reaching home the child narrated what happened to her. The father immediately called the police and after a medical examination of the child at Nair hospital, it was confirmed that the child speaks the truth that molestation has happened. The child named the accused with his screen name (Ragbir). The father does not watch TV serials so he did not know him at all, nor he was aware that Ragbir is the screen name of someone. After further investigation, it came to be known that Ragbir is the screen name of an actor and his actual name is Pearl Puri," read the official statement from the father.

Nia Sharma, Ekta Kapoor, Divya Khosla Kumar, Shaheer Sheikh, Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan, and Anita Hassanandani among others have come out in support of Pearl on social media. The acto rhas been booked under the POSCO (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act 2012.