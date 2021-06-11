Pearl V Puri Rape Case Update: Days after television actor Pearl V Puri was arrested in an alleged rape and molestation case, the victim’s father has issued an official statement saying that medical examination confirmed the molestation of his child. Also Read - 'Girls Should Not be Given Phones as it Leads to Rapes': UP Women's Commission Member Meena Kumari

The victim's father issued an official statement via his advocate, as reported in Spotboye, and mentioned that his daughter narrated the entire incident to him following which a medical test was conducted which confirmed molestation. He also mentioned that the child confirmed that Pearl is behind this in front of the magistrate. "On reaching home the child narrated what happened to her. The father immediately called the police and after a medical examination of the child at Nair hospital, it was confirmed that the child speaks the truth that molestation has happened. The child named the accused with his screen name (Ragbir). The father does not watch TV serials so he did not know him at all, nor he was aware that Ragbir is the screen name of someone. After further investigation, it came to be known that Ragbir is the screen name of an actor and his actual name is Pearl Puri," the statement read.

The victim's father also lashed out and questioned the 'influential people' for supporting Pearl. The statement also rubbished Ekta Kapoor's accusations of a bad marriage and toxic relationships saying that all such claims are an attempt to divert focus from the main issue. "With folded hands, my client requests that everyone lets the judiciary do their job and stop accusing my daughter of being a liar," the statement added.

Pearl V Puri was arrested on the night of June 4 and has been booked under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He is currently in judicial custody. Several celebrities including Anita Hassanandani, Nia Sharma, Shaheer Sheikh, Hina Khan, and others have come out in his support.