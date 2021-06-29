Pearl V Puri minor molestation case: Actor Pearl V Puri broke silence on the allegations of child sexual abuse in an Instagram post on Monday. Denying the allegations, he mentioned how his life has turned upside down in the last few months after his father passed away and his mother got diagnosed with cancer followed by these “ghastly” allegations. As soon as he made the post on social media, he found many celebrities supporting him including actor and producer Divya Khosla Kumar. Also Read - Pearl V Puri Finally Breaks Silence On Accusations of Minor Rape Case: 'Overnight, I Was Made To Feel Like Criminal'

Divya left a long comment on Pearl's post asking him to have faith in the judiciary and being hopeful. The popular producer has been speaking in support of Pearl since the beginning of the case. She claimed that the father of the victim used the actor in his custody battle with his estranged wife over the kid. Divya wrote, "Pearl we all know what the truth is & how those Shameless people made you a scapegoat in their own personal matters …Really hope u get justice at the earliest🙏 (sic)"

Other celebs who voiced out their support for the actor on the post include Anita Hassanandani, Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Pavitra Punia, Suyyash Rai, Karanveer Mehra, Aamir Ali, Aditi Bhatia, Haarsh Limbhachiyaa, and Pooja Banerjee.

A part of Pearl's thanking note to his fans read, "Life has its own way of testing people! I lost my Nani ma a few months back, then on her 17th day, I lost my dad post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then this ghastly accusation. The last couple of weeks were gruelling for me like a nightmare. I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal. All of this in the midst of my mother's cancer treatment, it shattered my sense of security, making me helpless… (sic)". Check out his full post here:

Pearl was booked under Sections 376 AB (Punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 4, 8, 12, 19, and 21 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, by the Valiv Police Station on June 5 after the victim’s father complained against him and also mentioned that the girl herself identified him.

The case is being investigated.