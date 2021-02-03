Bigg Boss 14 contestant and TV producer Vikas Gupta, who was evicted from the controversial reality show on Sunday, shared a couple of pictures of him sitting on the divider of the road. He captioned the pictures as “Just Workout Glow 🌟 Life begins Post #biggboss14 towards #HaPeace #lostsouls #Gratitude ❤️”. Many of his fans like his look in a mustard kurta pajama. They said that Vikas Gupta looks great in this look and one of his friends Preeti Gupta wrote: “How thin are you looking! 😍🔥”. The comment section below has caught our attention. A user who his Vikas Gupta’s fan wrote: “Bhikari Ban gaya Kya”. Another user wrote: “Bhai bhikari lgrha hai”. Also Read - Truth Behind Shehnaaz Gill's Viral Sindoor (Vermilion) Picture With Sidharth Shukla- Read Here

The third user commented: "Kya haal Kar liya Bhai . Iske alawa koi kapde nhi hai kya . Itni BHI halat nhi kharab hui hogi Bhai . Ek shirt and jeans nhi phen sakte kya ? Usme mast lagte ho".

"bss ek katora or lelo gajab lagoge", wrote the fourth one.

Take a look at the post shared by Vikas Gupta:

Read the comments below:

Gupta has made several headlines when he was inside the Bigg Boss 14. From disclosing that he is bisexual to blaming that his boyfriend ruined his life, Vikas has shared a lot on Bigg Boss 14. A few days ago, Roadies 9 winner Vikas Khoker alleged that Vikas Gupta used to ask for sexual favours. He also accused Gupta of asking for his nudes earlier. “After I won Roadies in the year 2012, many people asked me to get involved with them physically and one of them was Vikas Gupta, who had approached me to fulfill his sexual desire. Though I somehow avoided Gupta on that day (when asked to come home), he later approached me through an actor friend who told me that he can help me get a good job in the industry as Gupta had a very strong hold in Ekta Kapoor’s company Balaji. But I made it clear that I do not want to compromise and will do whatever I can with my hard work,” Vikas Khoker told NBT.