Poonam Pandey removes T-shirt on camera: Actor Poonam Pandey fulfilled her promise to the audience and removed her t-shirt on camera inside Lock Upp. Last week before judgment day, Poonam had announced on camera that she was going to remove her T-shirt if the audience votes for her and saves her this time. The actor, who's known for her bold videos and photos online, did exactly the same but made sure that she wasn't breaking any rules of the contract or upset any section of the audience watching the show.

In the latest episode, when other inmates weren’t around, Poonam walked in front of the camera and told her fans that she can’t do much considering the protocols but she would try a way to fulfil her promise. “Zyaada nahi kar sakti, I can’t break rules. This is a very beautiful platform and is watched by different age groups and I don’t want to do something which can make people unhappy. I wanted to fulfil the promise, but at the same time, I didn’t want to cross any limits. I kept that in mind,” she said. Also Read - Birthday Special: Poonam Pandey Turns 31 Today, Here Are Some Hilarious And Funny Reactions Of People On Her - Watch

Poonam added, “People who are waiting to see me take off my t-shirt completely, I promise when I come out I will do everything. I promise this entire week I will give you a full dose of entertainment. Remember you, seductress princess, I’ll keep entertaining you.” Also Read - Poonam Pandey’s Estranged Husband Sam Bombay Shares His Surprising Side Of Story on Sexual Assault

Meanwhile, contestant Nisha Rawal bid adieu to the show this weekend while Karanvir Bohra and Saisha Shinde entered back after getting eliminated earlier. The contestants who are currently playing the game are Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohatgi, Ali Merchant, Zeeshan Khan, Mandana Karimi, Anjali Arora, Azma Fallah, and Vineet Kakkar. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Lock Upp!