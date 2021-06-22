Mumbai: Poonam Pandey often hits headlines for her controversial statements or her personal life. Back in 2011, she said that she will go nude if India wins the World Cup. This time again, she said that she will think of striping if India manages to win the World Test Championship (WTC) Against New Zealand as they fight out at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Speaking with SpotboyE, Poonam made another controversial statement and said, “Cricket chalu hai? log cricket khel rahe hain? And if it is happening should I again say that I will strip if India wins this time? I have no clue about this. I will go back home. I will check and think of controversy if possible.” Also Read - Poonam Pandey Slams Pregnancy Rumours, Says ‘Zabardasti Pregnant Mat Banao, It’s Bad News’

Her husband Sam Bombay also reacted to her statement and quipped, “Can I strip?” Poonam responded to him saying, “You want to strip? India haar jaayegi mat karna.” Also Read - WTC Final IND vs NZ: BCCI Provides Update For Day 5 in Southampton

Back in 2011, she told Times of India, “Yes, I will certainly go nude to meet the boys if they lift the World Cup. I’m not committing a crime. I love cricket and I am doing this for the entire nation, and the nation’s love for cricket. Every single person in this country loves cricket. I have already done many different kinds of shoots, so I thought that for the country, I should do something bigger. And I am not scared of people.” Also Read - IND vs NZ: Kevin Pietersen Takes Dig at ICC Over Scheduling of WTC Final in Southampton, Suggests Another Venue For 'Incredibly Important Match'

Recently, she also reacted to her pregnancy rumours and denied it. She said, “Zabardasti pregnant mat banao (Do not forcefully make me pregnant). For women, it is good news and for me, it was bad, as I was not pregnant. Ek bar puch toh loh (At least, ask me once). Anything about my life is like an open book. Me pede batungi, agar me pregnant hu (I will distribute sweets if I become pregnant).”