Popular TV couple Maninee De and Mihir Mishra’s marriage has hit the rock and the duo has been living separately from the last six months after 16 years of their wedding. Confirming the news of their separation, Maninee told Times of India, “Yes, it is true that Mihir and I have been living separately for six months.’ She further stated that just like any other relationship, marriage has its high and lows but she loves the sacredness and sanctity of their relationship. She further said that they gave their best in the relationship but the outcome is not in their hands. While Maninee is staying in Mumbai with her 21-year-old daughter, Mihir is staying in Pune with his parents. Also Read - 'Workaholic' Bride Captured Working On Laptop On Wedding Day, Ignores Husband | Watch

The Krishh actor revealed that many people had speculated that their marriage will only last for three weeks, however, proving them wrong, it lasted for 16 years. She credited the love, care, and compassion for each other which kept them together all these years. Maninee has an aesthetic way of looking at life and said that maybe they had a karmic debt and it lived out its course. She added, “We evolved at different paces and our paths diverged.” Also Read - Groom's Death Two Days After Wedding Sets Off Biggest Covid-19 Infection Chain in Bihar, Over 100 Infected

She also said that many people believed that their love was a fairy-tale romance. Revealing about their bond, she said that they are friends before they are partners and hope that their friendship is survived but also stated that for every human being, happiness should not be compromised. She also stated that the crisis has made her stronger and said that it was a wonderful 16-year journey with him. She further requested media to respect their privacy and let them heal with grace. Also Read - Getting Married in July? Don't Fix Wedding on Sundays in Karnataka | Check Statewise Wedding Rules During Unlock 2

When asked if they are heading for divorce, she said, “I don’t know and can’t say anything about it at this point. We haven’t spoken about it.”