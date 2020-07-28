TV actor Anupam Shyam, best known for his role in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a Mumbai hospital after he collapsed after dialysis on Monday night. His brother Anurag has sought for financial help. Speaking to Spotboye, his brother talked about Anupam’s health and said that he has been keeping unwell for the last six months. He had got an infection in his kidney due to which he was admitted to Hinduja hospital and he was treated for almost one and a half months. Also Read - Crime Patrol Actor Preksha Mehta Commits Suicide at Her Residence in Indore, Shares Spine Chilling Message Just Before Her Death

He further added that he was suggested dialysis from time to time but he decided to go for ayurvedic treatment as dialysis costs a lot. He said that he got breathless because of not doing dialysis and his chest was filled with water so he started with dialysis again.

He was quoted as saying, "He has been keeping unwell for the last six months now. He has an infection in his kidney due to which we had admitted him to Hinduja Hospital back then and got him treated for almost one and a half month. That time his health got fine but he was suggested dialysis, from time to time. But he decided to go for ayurvedic treatment as dialysis costs a lot. That didn't help. He got breathless recently because of not doing dialysis. His chest was filled with water, so we again started his dialysis and he started getting relief."

Seeking financial help, he said, “I was getting his dialysis done in a Malad hospital but yesterday after his dialysis he collapsed and they suggested we take him to some other hospital which has an ICU. So I got him admitted to this hospital but it is expensive and we don’t have money for the treatment. All of what he has earned has already been spent on his medication. We are really in need of money. I request you all to spread the word in his fraternity so that someone can come ahead and help us.”

A Twitter user shared the news of him being hospitalised and wrote, “Actor Anupam Shyam is in the ICU. Requested help on a whatsapp group @aamir_khan @SonuSood.” He added in another tweet, “He is at the Lifeline Hospital, Goregaon.”

Anupam is known for his negative role of Thakur Sajjan Singh in the TV show aired in 2009.