The year 2020 hasn't been just bad for our physical and mental health but also for our relationships as well. The year saw many celebrities parting ways and another one just confirmed the end of their 11-year-old relationship. TV actors Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora have announced their split on social media.

The speculations were rife in the grapevine for a long while but nothing was official. However now, Pooja took to Instagram to share that she and Raj have broken up on mutual terms and have decided to take their individual paths after being together for 11 years.

In the long note that that Pratigya actor shared on Instagram. she mentioned that they both respect each other and want to take their lives forward after having a beautiful journey together. "Raj and I have decided to part ways. Even though life may lead us on different paths, the love and respect we have for each other is for a lifetime. I will always wish the best for him as he has been a very important influence in my life, and I will always be grateful to him. We continue to be friends and that will never change," she wrote.

Raj, who rose to fame after his role on the popular show Remix, didn’t post anything separately. Pooja further switched off the comments section on her post to avoid any trolling or subjecting her personal decision to any level of scrutiny. Check out her full post here:

The other celebs who are now not together include the names of Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar, Rithwik Dhanjani-Asha Negi, Sanjeeda Sheikh-Aamir Ali, and Krishna Shroff-Eban Hymes.