Pratik Sehajpal on losing Bigg Boss 15 trophy: Pratik Sehajpal might not have won the trophy but he won the love and respect of millions of fans, even those who weren’t really rooting for his win on Bigg Boss 15. The model finished as the first runner-up while Tejasswi Prakash won the show last weekend. In his latest interview with a daily though, Pratik said he can’t imagine the amount of love he’s getting from all over the country today. He said this is what he had aimed to win and he’s grateful that he could just stand with Salman Khan on the stage during the Grand Finale moment and had him hold on to his hand.Also Read - Karan Kundrra's Father Announces Actor's Wedding With Tejasswi Prakash, This is What He Said- Watch Viral Video

Pratik added that he got to hold the trophy for a few moments before the winner was declared on the stage and it was at that moment that he fulfilled all his dreams of being a winner. Speaking to ETimes, he said, “I wanted to stand besides Salman sir and I wanted him to hold my hand and that has happened. It is a dream come true for me. In my head, I have got the trophy because jis tarah maine uss trophy ko jhappi di, woh trophy meri hi hai!” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Did Tejasswi Prakash Really Deserve To Win Bigg Boss 15? A Fair Win Or Not? Watch Video

Pratik also went on to thank all the celebrities who rooted for his win on Bigg Boss 15 against Tejasswi Prakash. He said he is just too fortunate to see that even people who never met him or knew him until a few months back were there supporting him at the Grand Finale. “It was my mom’s dream to see me sharing the stage with Salman sir. I want to thank every single person who has supported me. They didn’t even know me until a few months back but they have given me a lot of love and I want to thank Bipasha Basu, Ananya Panday, Gauahar Khan and each and everyone who supported me,” he said. Also Read - Salman Khan in Touch With Sidharth Shukla's Mom After Actor's Demise, Asks Shehnaaz Gill to 'Stay Strong'

While Pratik’s fans have claimed that the channel played biased with him during the Grand Finale, he said he doesn’t want any negativity around him. The popular reality show star added that he’s on cloud nine currently and hasn’t been able to absorb the entire feeling of being the first runner up yet. Pratik said he feels like he’s on some other planet after stepping out of the Bigg Boss 15 house. “When I was given the trophy to hold for a minute, uss trophy ko maine itne pyaar se hug kiya jaise woh meri hi hai. I don’t want to have any negative feelings and I have no regret about anything. I stood second and people have given me immense love and that’s a lot for me. I gave my hundred per cent to the show and the rest was up to the audience,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi has been celebrating her win with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra and her other friends, and family members. The actor will also start shooting for Naagin 6. Watch this space for all the latest telly updates!