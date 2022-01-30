Bigg Boss 15 winner update: Actor Kamya Panjabi, who has been an ardent follower of Bigg Boss 15 and one of the popular contestants from her own season, says she knows Pratik Sehajpal won’t win the show. The actor spoke to a news daily and mentioned that Pratik is her favourite and she has been rooting for him but having been a close follower of the show, she knows that he won’t win the season. Kamya said she can see Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty in the top two with Tejasswi Prakash wrapping up her journey at the third position.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill-Salman Khan's Emotional Reunion on Bigg Boss 15 Sends SidNaaz Fans Into Collective Meltdown

Kamya gave her Bigg Boss 15 winner prediction in an interview with ETimes. She added that she wanted to see Umar Riaz in the top five but his aggression cost him too much this time. The actor said she is now supporting Shamita since she has played a dignified game despite all the age-shaming and humiliation by Tejasswi. Kamya was quoted as saying, “I think that Pratik Sehajpal should win it. But he won’t. This is the unfiltered reality. It’s my reading. I know this game and I follow it. It’s definitely going to be between Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty. Shamita is going to be in the Top 2. I think it’s between Karan and Shamita.” Also Read - Karan Kundrra Wears Recycled Tuxedo Previously Worn by Aly Goni on Bigg Boss, Fans Say 'Channel Has no Budget'

Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra in top 2 of Bigg Boss 15 grand finale, says Kamya Panjabi

The popular actor went on to say that Karan and Tejasswi’s love story has been boring in the show and Shamita played really well. “Despite personal attacks on her by Tejasswi, she maintained her dignity and class. Shamita has played very well. In fact, Karan and Tejasswi’s love story has been boring. It would have worked if it had been a ‘swayamvar’ show, tab toh badhiya hota. But ‘Bigg Boss’ can’t be about ‘baby, bebu’,” she explained. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale Day 1: Rashami Desai Gets Evicted, Winner Announcement Tomorrow

After the grand finale episode of Saturday, the top five contestants who are still in the race to win the trophy this year are Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Pratik and Nishant Bhat. Rashami Desai, who had entered the show as a wild card entry this season, was evicted in the Saturday episode. Who do you think is winning the trophy now? Watch this space for all the live updates on Bigg Boss 15 grand finale day 2!