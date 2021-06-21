Pratyusha Banerjee suicide case latest news: Five years after being accused of abetting his girlfriend’s suicide, actor and model Rahul Raj Singh has spoken out against Pratyusha Banerjee’s family and friends including Vikas Gupta and Kamya Panjabi. In his latest interview with an entertainment portal, Rahul said that he is still waiting for the closure in the Pratyusha Banerjee suicide case but whenever he is over with it, he is going to file a criminal defamation suit against the two actors who allegedly used his girlfriend’s death to gain publicity. Also Read - Vikas Koi Doodh Peeta Bachcha Nai Hai: Kamya Panjabi Stands up For Pratyusha Banerjee

Speaking to Spotboye, Rahul revealed that due to the pandemic, the judgment in the case has got delayed but he has full faith in the judiciary. The actor said that there is no evidence against him and the last phone call that Pratyusha made to him doesn't prove anything. He further blamed the Balika Vadhu actor's parents for abetting her suicide. Rahul claimed, "The Covid pandemic has prolonged the case much longer than it should have. I am waiting for the day when the court will clear my name. I know I am not guilty. I didn't kill Pratyusha, her parents' greed killed her. She was unable to satiate their endless demands. I tried to save her, not kill her."

The actor went on to talk about Kamya and Vikas. He blamed the two Bigg Boss contestants for ruining his career and he now plans to sue them once the case is over. "They have damaged my life and career beyond repair. No retaliatory action can give me back my five lost years. Since I was held responsible for Pratyusha's death all my work dried up. All that I had achieved before Pratyusha's death is forgotten. My life has come to a standstill. I will sue these two for criminal defamation claiming Re 1 as compensation," he said.

The actor opened up on Pratyusha’s parents. He mentioned that they are living in Mumbai but their financial condition is not good. He said, “They are in Mumbai living in shabby quarters with no income. Their golden goose is no more. They can’t go back to their hometown Jamshedpur. Everyone there knows how they exploited their daughter.”

Pratyusha Banerjee, a popular tv actor, was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on April 1, 2016. The Mumbai police declared it a case of suicide. Her family and friends accused her boyfriend, Rahul Raj Singh, of abetment of suicide. The actor denied all the allegations and maintained that he was in a happy relationship with Pratyusha and could have never done anything to harass her or upset her. The probe is still on.