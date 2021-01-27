Television actor Anita Hassanandani, who is expecting her first child with husband Rohit Reddy, shared a stunning maternity photoshoot. She is expected to deliver her child next month. Taking to Instagram, she and Rohit shared amazing pictures as she flaunts her baby bump. In one of the pictures, Anita can be seen sitting on the chair, cradling her baby bump, and looks upwards where Rohit can be seen standing. They both gaze at each other and it’s perfectly romantic. Also Read - Anita Hassanandani Gets a Gorgeous Baby Shower Hosted by Ekta Kapoor; Karishma Tanna, Krystle D'Souza Join - See Pics

Rohit captioned the photo, "Euphoria!"

In another photo, Anita can be seen clad in a black leotard and posing in a chair. She captioned it, “Enjoying ‘Beyoncé vibes’ until ‘mommy vibes’ kick in.”

In the last picture, she can be seen dressed in a top and short teamed up with a shrug and is seen sitting on her bed as she looks away from the camera. She captioned it with a poem on motherhood.

Anita often shares updates on her social media about her pregnancy. Earlier, she penned a powerful note about not rushing into having a baby after marriage due to societal pressure. She emphasized that motherhood is a woman’s choice.

The couple announced their pregnancy with an adorable video. In the clip, the actor shared glimpses of her seven-year journey with husband Rohit Reddy as they depict their dating phase to getting married and now soon-to-become parents. In the video, Anita dons several clothes, and finally by the end of the clip, flaunts her baby bump.