Actor Preksha Mehta's suicide once again brought the issue of depression and mental health in the fore. In her father's latest interview with ABP, it is mentioned that the actor was worried about not getting work due to the pandemic and the extension of lockdown. Preksha's father said he would always tell her to not worry over lockdown because everyone is sailing in the same boat.

He also revealed that even though they could see that Preksha was upset over the difficult times, no one ever thought that she would commit suicide. He was quoted saying, "Preksha used to remain restless as all shoots had halted due to lockdown. She was upset over the further extension of the lockdown in Mumbai. She never liked sitting idle. Whenever she used to read about the lockdown in the newspaper, I used to tell her that she shouldn't be worried as it's for everyone. We had no idea she will take such a drastic step."

After Preksha's death, the Police found a suicide note in which it was mentioned that the actor had lost all hope in life. The letter read, "Mere toote huye sapno ne mere confidence ka dam tod diya hai, main mare huye sapnon ke saath nahi jee sakti. Is negativity ke saath rehna mushkil hai. Pichle ek saal se maine bohot koshish ki. Ab mein thak gayi hoon (My broken dreams have killed my confidence. I can't live with these dead dreams anymore. It's difficult to live with so much negativity. I have been trying my best for the past one year. But, I am tired now)."

In the interview, Preksha’s father said the family was shocked to read the letter. He said they didn’t know what was it that their daughter had been struggling with and they couldn’t comprehend the letter.

He also clarified that the family never pressurised Preksha to get married as opposed to what’s being written in the media. He said they used to have a normal discussion about the marriage, like how it happens in every family but no one ever forced her to marry. “Preksha had already told us that she will get married in 2-3 years only after earning a name in the film and TV industry. We never pressurized her for marriage but sometimes we used to ask her to get married in a light-hearted manner,” he said.

Preksha hung herself to the ceiling fan of her room on Tuesday. The actor’s body was discovered by her mother in the morning who went to her room to wake her up for yoga.