Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary were diagnosed with COVID-19 before being infected with dengue. Speaking to ETimes, Yuvika confirmed, “Yes, we had COVID-19 last month. I pray no one should go through this.” Prince went on to explain why they did not reveal about battling with coronavirus, “Look, COVID-19 did not give us too much trouble. We were totally asymptomatic. Now, we didn’t want to put that we are fine in many ways because some people read actors, or for that matter, anybody else, on social media, and blindly start following what they read. Bodies are different, individual cases are therefore different. We isolated ourselves for 21 days and then twice tested to make sure that we are negative before going out- but then, dengue struck.” Also Read - Malayalam Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Tests Positive for COVID-19 This Time, Urges Contacts to Isolate or Get Tested



Recently, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary and shared a post on Instagram where they are seen sporting crowns. Yuvika captioned it, “I don’t have words thank you, each and everyone for your lovely wishes. We didn’t celebrate this time because we are diagnosed with dengue. Thank god there is no corona. We will be fine in another few days. Blessed to have you all. Happy anniversary my partner in crime.”



Prince Narula and Yuvika got married in October 2018. The couple also won the trophy of Nach Baliya 9.