Actor Yuvika Chaudhary has been discharged from the hospital in Chandigarh where she was being treated for dengue and COVID-19. The actor talked to Times of India after beating both the deadly diseases and mentioned just how she struggled all these days. Both Yuvika and her husband, Prince Narula, were recovering from COVID-19 when they both got diagnosed with dengue and her platelet count had gone too low.

The actor recalled the tough time and revealed that the doctors had asked Prince to arrange for 3 units (pools) of blood platelets. "I can't forget that night when the doctor called Prince in the middle of the night and asked him to arrange 3 units of blood platelets. Prince had to run and he brought in 20 friends and relatives to test if their blood groups matched with mine. 5 of them were found to have the same group. One unit transfusion took nearly 5 hours," she said.

What made it even more difficult was the fact that Yuvika's blood is O+ which is high in demand and it takes time to arrange for the same especially in COVID-19 times.

Later, Prince and his parents also got diagnosed with dengue. Yuvika, however, was affected the worst and was unable to have any food. She revealed, “I was vomiting profusely and had a bad stomach as well. I was running a 104-degree fever. My blood pressure dropped so low that I couldn’t walk when they tried to make me get up from the bed.”

After being discharged from the hospital, while Yuvika has come back to her parents’ place in Mumbai, Prince is still in Punjab for a few days. We wish them all a speedy recovery!