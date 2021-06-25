Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 contestant and TV producer Vikas Gupta has earlier leveled some serious allegations against Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma that they have bullied him. In February, Vikas Gupta opened up on his sexuality inside the Bigg Boss house and said that he will not stay quiet anymore and ‘will call out each and everyone who made his life hell’. Now, after so many months Priyank Sharma has responded to the accusations by Vikas. In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Priyanka revealed the Ace of Space host keeps ‘provoking’ him. Also Read - Vikas Koi Doodh Peeta Bachcha Nai Hai: Kamya Panjabi Stands up For Pratyusha Banerjee

Priyank Sharma was asked for an update on Vikas Gupta's bullying allegations to which he declined to comment and said that Vikas would be the right person to answer the question. "Pata nahi kaunsi. Yeh unhi ko pata hai, wohi batayenge. Hum jawaab iska kabhi na denge. Hum sirf silent rehte aur grace… Hum yahaan pe kaam karne aaye hai aur usi cheez ka jawaab dete hai. Apne kaam se jawaab aata hai har cheez ka (I don't know what he's talking about. Only he knows, he will tell you. I will never answer this question. I will stay silent and graceful. I have come here to work and I will let my work speak)", told Priyank.

Sharma added: "I believe he keeps provoking and saying things. Usko jis cheez mein believe karna hai, kar le yaar. Khush rahe. Par kitna? Ho gaya (Let him believe what he wants to. Let him be happy. But how much will he say such things? Enough is enough). Just be happy, that's it".

Vikas Gupta had asked Priyank, Parth Samthaan, and Vikas Khokar to apologize. Gupta had said: “I am sorry to myself for not keeping myself first. Since my coming out I have become a target for people to just attack cause they feel it’s possible. My Sexuality is being used against me. Earlier it was #ParthSamthaan & #PriyankSharma who were close to me did this now it’s people like #VikasKhoker who I haven’t even met more than 2 times in some 8 years trying to get fame out of this.” (sic)