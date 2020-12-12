Choreographer Punit Pathak got married to Nidhi Moony Singh in a traditional wedding ceremony on Friday. The photos and videos of the same are now going viral on social media, giving glimpses of the stunning wedding and the gorgeous couple. The wedding was attended by many stars including Bharti Singh and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The comedian shared a few videos and inside pictures from the beautiful ceremony. Also Read - Choreographer Punit Pathak And Nidhi Moony Singh to Get Married Today - All About The Low-Key Affair

For their big day, while bride Nidhi chose a dreamy pink coloured lehenga, Punit went for a sparkly white sherwani with peach dupatta. Together, the two cut a striking picture and made sure that every bit of their wedding spoke volumes of love and the great chemistry they share. In one video, Bharti is seen asking Punit to plant a sweet kiss on Nidhi’s forehead. Another viral video shows the couple taking their pheras and listening carefully to the meaning of the traditional wedding vows. Check these out: Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9: Punit J Pathak Emerges Winner of Rohit Shetty Hosted Adventure Reality Show, Beats Aditya Narayan-Ridhima Pandit

Punit and Nidhi’s wedding was all beautiful with 50 guests in attendance and a whole lot of warmth. The pictures only show the two extremely in love with each other and counting their blessings together in each moment. In another video, Bharti is seen dancing on the beats of a dhol. The couple had three-day wedding festivities before they tied the knot on Friday. Punit and Nidhi hosted both Haldi and Mehendi ceremony before the big day and had so much fun throughout their wedding week.

They look absolutely perfect together and we wish them the best!