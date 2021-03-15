Actor Surbhi Jyoti has left her fans to drool over her and Karan Singh Grover’s sizzling romance in the web series, Qubool Hai 2.0. In the latest interview, she spoke about the difference in story-telling compared to long-running TV dramas. She also said that OTT requires much sharper storytelling to retain the audience’s interest. Also Read - Master: Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi’s Mega-Blockbuster to Premiere on 'This Day' Exclusively in Hindi on ZEE5

Speaking with PTI, she said, "We are coming up with 10 episodes so there's no room for a boring scene or a scene which isn't required. Daily soaps come every day for years, so even if there are certain scenes that drag, people will continue to watch because it's a routine." She added, "But web shows aren't like that. Either people like it or they don't, because there are a lot of options on OTT platforms. You have to be sharp in your storytelling and execution so that you leave no room for people to not watch it."



Surbhi, who is a popular TV actor, said that it was ‘too tempting’ to reprise the role of Zoya for the online streaming medium. She believed that there was a huge opportunity to explore her character whilst stepping into a new universe. She said, “There was a chance to recreate that magic with newness. It’s a beautiful thing to spin a new story with your title characters. But it was a big challenge for me to go back to the character as people had already loved it on TV.”

She added that her character Zoya was notable for breaking several stereotypes of how leading women are portrayed in the daily soaps. She said, “She had opinions, her own thought process. She wasn’t someone who was being bullied, oppressed, or would sulk all the time. Even on this show, she works with logic and isn’t blinded by anything. This woman has her own voice and is absolutely independent.”

“As there are so many shows coming on TV and OTT, it’s a bright opportunity for all the actors just to choose the kind of work they want to do. OTT is a silver lining. It has emerged as the gap between TV and movies. It has faced from films and TV as it’s the correct platform for all actors”, she concluded.

The series also features Arif Zakaria and Mandira Bedi in important roles. Qubool Hai 2 is directed by Ankush Mohla and Glen Barretto.