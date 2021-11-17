Mumbai: Raghav Juyal‘s recent comments while hosting the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 has created a huge storm on social media. This after, host-dancer Raghav was seen introducing a contestant (Gunjan Sinha) from the North East while speaking gibberish, seemingly to mock Mandarin, the language spoken by the Chinese people. The clip went viral on social media with netizens calling it insensitive and unacceptable. However, now contestant Gunjan’s father has broken silence on the same. In a recent interview. Sinha’s father has said that people are wrongly reacting to the viral clip.Also Read - Sanjay Mishra Reunites With Ranvir Shorey And Raghav Juyal For Hasal

"I can shed light because I was the part of the show. She learned to speak Chinese by watching YouTube. When she was asked about her talent on the TV show, she said she could speak Chinese. They asked her to speak Chinese. That's why it's mentioned in the script. Not because she is from Assam. People are wrongly reacting on social media. If there was anything along those lines, I would have taken a stand, since we all are from Assam. Basically, it was scripted as she could speak Chinese," Gunjan's father said in an interview.

Earlier, Raghav Juyal also shared a video on his Instagram handle, clarifying that there is a "story" behind the clip, and he wanted to share the same for the sake of his "mental health". He said when children come on the dance reality show, they're asked about their hobbies and when Gunjan was asked the same, she said her talent is to speak Chinese. "We used to laugh at the things children say. When we asked her (Gunjan) to speak Chinese, she started talking in gibberish. From there onwards, we would ask her to speak in 'Chinese' on every episode or ask her to speak in the language of another planet," he said in a video statement. Further, Raghav also apologised for his remark and urged people to "watch the whole show".

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also pulled up Raghav and condemned his alleged racist remark.