Rahul Mahajan is the latest contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 14. The former reality show contestant entered the house as one of the challengers this season. However, he failed to impress the viewers who always remained on the fence about his presence in the show. In tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Rahul will be seen getting evicted from the house.

The news created a buzz after a Twitter handle known by the name The Khabri tweeted the same. "EXCLUSIVE AND CONFIRMED. #RahulMahajan has been Eliminated from the House," the tweet read. Interestingly, Rahul was recently declared the caption of the house and his elimination means someone else would take over as the captain of the house now. Even though a captain gets immunity, Rahul was only going to get it in the coming week.

While a few Bigg Boss fans seem quite relieved with Rahul's exit from the show, a few are of the opinion that Sonali Phogat should have gone out of the house.

Meanwhile, during his stay in the house, Rahul generated eyeballs with his conversation about Rakhi Sawant. The son of late politician Pramod Mahajan mentioned to fellow contestant Arshi Khan that Rakhi had an abusive childhood and she feels lonely today. He said that the actor is staying away from her husband Ritesh for a long time and that bothers her. “You want to know why she behaves so possessive? She has become very lonely. Though I have met her only once, she calls me her friend. She told me she has a husband, named Ritesh. Uske saath suhaag raat bhi nhi hua hai, do saal se mila bhi nhi hai. She is mentally very alone. She wants, whatever happens, someone should come to her. She has all these built-up insecurities. She finds herself alone in the world. Her mother is sick, father nhi hai…bhai behen ka kuch na kuch, pati bhi nhi milta hai…she is very lonely,” he was quoted as saying.

