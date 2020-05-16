Rahul Mahajan and his wife Natalya Mahajan have been quarantined after testing negative for COVID-19 in their Worli apartments since May 9. Their cook was tested positive for coronavirus and he was immediately hospitalised. Speaking to Times of India, he said that they panicked when their cook was tested positive and now they are waiting for him to come back home after getting well. He further says that before being tested or treated, do not let fear grip you. Also Read - Poor People Need Money, PM Should Reconsider COVID-19 Economic Stimulus Package: Rahul Gandhi

He was quoted as saying, “Natalya and I initially panicked a bit, when his cook tested positive and was taken to the hospital. We are now waiting for him to return home after getting well. We were worried that we would also test positive. However, in the last few days, I have realised that one should not become a victim of fear even before being tested or treated for the disease.” Also Read - Antiviral Drug Found to Accelerate Virus Clearance-Reduce Levels of Inflammatory Proteins in COVID-19 Patients



Talking about life in quarantine, he shared, “Right now, we can’t go out to buy groceries and so, we are ordering food from outside. I have learnt that in the current scenario, one has to stay calm and positive and take the necessary precautions. I want to tell people that we are all in this together and will face the situation and fight this. I am thankful to all workers who are contributing towards the society.”

Glad about quitting drinking and smoking, he revealed, “It wasn’t easy, but I managed to do it. I suffer from hypertension and diabetes, and wanted to focus on my health. I also started working out regularly, so hopefully, my immunity has improved.”

Meanwhile, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 are 85,940 and 2,752 deaths so far.