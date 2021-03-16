Mumbai: Rahul Vaidya may not have bagged the Bigg Boss season 14 trophy, but undoubtedly, he has won a million hearts. Rahul, who emerged as the first runner-up of the reality show is now set to achieve greater heights. Yes, he might soon get his first Bollywood project. Also Read - UP Man Who Approached Police to Help Him Find a Bride, Receives Invitation to Mumbai from Salman Khan

As per a report in Tellychakkar, the singer is set to get his first break in Bollywood as a singer. Reports suggest that Rahul has now collaborated with Salman Khan for his next project Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is set to release this Eid. However, there is no confirmation about the same yet. The singer started his career with season 1 of the television singing reality show Indian Idol where he was the second runner-up. Since then, Rahul has been doing several shows in a year. Despite this, he hasn’t yet received a Bollywood project. Also Read - 2 Months to Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai! Salman Khan Shares New Poster, Leaves Fan Excited With Release Date

While Rahul hasn’t officially confirmed the news as yet, the fans are super excited to see if he does playback for Salman or not. Also Read - 'Naagin Se Better Hai'! Rubina Dilaik's Fans Unhappy With Jasmin Bhasin's 'Wow' Comment on Tera Suit

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 14 runner-up, along with his girlfriend Disha Parmar, attended a wedding of a close friend. The duo shared pictures on social media setting major couple goals for fans. In one of the pictures posted by Rahul, he was seen wearing an Anarkali kurta with a jacket. Fans appreciated the look and compared it to Bajirao Mastani’s Ranveer Singh.