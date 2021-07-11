Rahul Vaidya on Indian Idol 12 controversies: Singer Rahul Vaidya has got newfound popularity after his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 but earlier, his big claim to fame was his participation in the Indian Idol season 1. He now spoke about the difference between his season and the show today. The singer also shed some light on the ongoing controversies surrounding the show.Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Dance Rehearsal Video Will Raise Your Excitement Level For Their Marriage | Watch

Rahul spoke to ETimes in his latest interview and said that he heard about the controversies regarding a chief guest being asked to praise the contestants. The singer said that he doesn't think there's any problem if the makers request the guests to praise the contestants and not criticise them. Rahul was quoted as saying, "The show is made to make people hear the singers but it also has an entertainment quotient attached to it. If any guest judge was asked to praise a contestant and not criticise what is the big deal in that. I don't know why people are making such a big fuss about it," he said.

The makers of Indian Idol 12 have established a romantic angle between two contestants – Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. Rahul talked about the same and mentioned that these shows are also about entertainment and not just showcasing the talent of these singers. Therefore, such gimmicks help the makers to package the show well for the audience. Rahul said, "I also heard there was some romantic angle going on in the show, it was done for fun. He was not told to marry the contestant at a gunpoint. Why such a big deal, the show has been running for the last 6-7 months, and this is done just for entertainment. The show will soon come to an end and the next season will begin and there will be new contestants and the story will move forward. I don't think it should be taken so seriously."

However, Rahul maintained that the show used to be quite ‘pure’ during the time he participated. He said they were given only 2 minutes and a few seconds to perform their song after which, they were asked to sit in their place. ” I would like to add here during our time, during the first season that show was too pure. Neha Kakkar, who is the judge of the show, earlier was there as a contestant on the second season. Even she would agree that we would get just 2 minutes 30 seconds for our performance. We would go on stage, perform, come back and sit. It was very pure and simple,” he said.

Rahul went on to talk about judging the show one day. He said that it would be great to go back on the show and fulfilling this entire cycle from being a contestant to judge on the same platform.

In other news, Rahul is getting married to actor Disha Parmar on July 16. He announced the news of his wedding on social media last week with a beautiful note, asking all to bless their alliance. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Rahul-Disha’s wedding!