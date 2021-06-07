Rahul Vaidya on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Singer and reality show participant Rahul Vaidya once again remembered Sushant Singh Rajput and talked about his untimely death. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant, who is currently in Cape Town for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, talked to a news daily and mentioned that he and Sushant used to bond over their common love for music and movies. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Updated Contestants List: Bhumika Chawla, Parth Samthaan Break Silence

Rahul Vaidya had recently made social media post about missing Sushant and in his latest interview with Hindustan Times, he talked about his lost friend in detail. He said he and SSR didn't stay connected for long but whenever they met, they shared positive vibes and common interests. The popular singer added that they both felt connected because of sharing the same kind of journey without any godfather in the industry. "You often connect with people who have made it from scratch and don't have a film background or a Godfather, and we connected majorly because of that. Both of us were self-made. Whenever we met socially, we connected instantly," he said.

The singer went on to talk about how SSR was clear in his life and had no interest in 'nonsense'. He said, "We would be on the same wavelength, share a great vibe, talk about music and movies for hours, even when we didn't stay in touch every day. He was an ambitious guy, had a clear idea of what he wanted to do in life, and a calm loving person who wasn't into any kind of nonsense. He was so sorted in his approach, which is why his demise was shocking."

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Bandra on June 14. The news of his death shook the entire country and his fans took to social media to start a movement against Bollywood for allegedly harassing him and rejecting his potential as an actor. Sushant’s family registered an abetment to suicide case against Rhea Chakraborty and others. The same case is being dealt with by the CBI. While the probe is still on, no concrete findings have emerged in the case yet.