Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up and singer Rahul Vaidya celebrated his win and homecoming after Bigg Boss 14 grand finale. Taking to Instagram, he shared a hilarious video as he joined the ‘Pawri Ho Gayi Hai’ trend along with his family members and fiance Disha Parmar. In the video, he can be heard saying, “Yeh Mein Hu, Yeh Mera Ghar Hai Aur Yahan Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’, to which Disha and his family members cheer for him. Also Read - Abhinav Shukla Throws Surprise Party For Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik - See Pics

Rahul can be seen wearing an orange jumpsuit, while Disha looked absolutely gorgeous in a white and blue dress. He captioned the viral video, “#BiggBoss14 ke baad wali PAWRI” Also Read - Abhinav Shukla, Shardul Pandit, Arshi Khan Along With Rubina Dilaik's Dad Go 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' | Watch Viral Video

Watch the viral video here:



He also shared mushy pictures with Disha Parmar as he plants a kiss on her cheeks. He captioned the post, “Back to my Direction (Meri Disha).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Vaidya 🇮🇳🎤 (@rahulvaidyarkv)



Earlier, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik’s father, co-contestant Arshi Khan and friends Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh got together to celebrate her win and joined the viral trend ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’. Dananeer Mobeen and Yashraj Mukhate’s mashup ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’took internet by storm in the past few days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHARDUL PANDIT (@shardulpandit)

Rahul Vaidya proposed Disha Parmar while he was inside the house and she finally said a yes after she entered the house on Valentine’s Day. Speaking about marriage plans, he said, “If my mother has that the wedding will happen in June then definitely it has to be in June. I met my soulmate Disha Parmar through this show and I proposed to her in the Bigg Boss house and she said yes. She was sitting with my family for the finale. I have a great career, awesome fans, great girl what else do I want in life.”