Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up Rahul Vaidya along with his girlfriend Disha Parmar attended a friend’s pre-wedding ceremony, sangeet. The much-in-love couple was seen grooving and dancing to a popular song ‘Tumse Milke Dil Ka Haal’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s film, Main Hoon Na. While Rahul looked dapper in black formals, Disha made some jaws drop with her stunning look in a beautiful pink lehenga. Also Read - Lollipop Viral Video: Little Boy Secretly Licks Lollipop in School Assembly, Wins Hearts With His 'Jugaad' | Watch

The video surfaced the social media and went viral instantly. Also Read - 'Nikki Tamboli Aukat Me Reh' Trends on Twitter as She Comments on Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin; She Gives Back

Watch the video here:



Earlier, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar took to their respective Instagram to share their look of the day. For the wedding, Rahul opted for anarkali kurta with a jacket and Disha looked mesmerising in lehenga with delicate mirror work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Vaidya 🇮🇳🎤 (@rahulvaidyarkv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Vaidya 🇮🇳🎤 (@rahulvaidyarkv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DP (@dishaparmar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DP (@dishaparmar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DP (@dishaparmar)



A few days back, Rahul and Disha were spotted in Mumbai on a double date with Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. Rahul had proposed to Disha while he was inside Bigg Boss 14 house and made it official on Valentine’s Day when Disha entered the house and said ‘Yes’ to his proposal.

Speaking about marriage plans, he had said, “If my mother has that the wedding will happen in June then definitely it has to be in June. I met my soulmate, Disha Parmar, through this show and I proposed to her in the Bigg Boss house and she said yes. She was sitting with my family for the finale. I have a great career, awesome fans, great girl what else do I want in life.”