Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's new song 'Madhanya' is finally out. While Disha looks gorgeous as a bride, while Rahul as a groom looks dapper. Though there have been various versions of the song released before, this one is a bit more emotional as the song portrays the journey of a bride, who is set to begin a new phase of her life, as she leaves her parent's home where she has grown up. The song is not a 'bidaai' song but it also shows the promises the husband makes to his wife. The chemistry of Rahul and Disha is unmissable.

Rahul has crooned the male part of the wedding song while Asees Kaur lent her voice for the female version. The lyrics have been penned down by Kumaar and the song is produced by Desi Music Factory. The song is definitely the wedding song of the year.

Rahul and Disha during the Instagram live talked about the song with their fans. While Rahul described the song as a ‘journey of a girl’, Disha gushed over how the couple looked beautiful on-screen. The singer thanked the team for the experience while shooting and singing the song. He further called Asees ‘the woman of the moment’.

Interestingly, Rahul and Disha are a real-life couple and will soon tie the knot with each other. Earlier, Rahul had told Bombay Times that their wedding is not finalised yet but they are getting married in the next three-four months. He said, “We are still in the process of finalising a date, but marriage will happen in three to four months.”

Talking about Rahul’s proposal on Bigg Boss 14, Disha said, “I was celebrating my birthday with my friends when a promo of him proposing to me broke on television. I was taken by surprise because I had no idea that he would do something like that. Hum date toh kar nahi rahe the ki proposal aa jaaye. There was no denying that I liked him, but I was shocked. We liked each other, but never spoke about our feelings and he straight away proposed for marriage! It took a little time for things to sink in. Even my family was surprised. I had tears in my eyes while watching the promo. Then I thought about it. There was no way I could have said no. He came out for a week in between and we got an opportunity to discuss it.”