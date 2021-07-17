Mumbai: Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar have finally tied the knot in presence of their friends and family on July 16. The pictures and videos from their wedding have surfaced across social media and have gone insanely viral. On Saturday, Rahul took to Instagram to share the first official picture of the couple from their wedding ceremony.Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Look Fantastic as They go For Post-Wedding Lunch Wearing AJSK | See Pics

For the D-day, Disha opted for stunning red lehenga while Rahul complemented his bride in white sherwani, golden safa and a large necklace. In the photo, they can be seen performing wedding ritual and looks splendid together. Rahul simply noted the date of the wedding in his caption. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Wedding Reception: Bride Stuns in Rs 60,000 Sparkly Draped Saree | See Pics

Check Out The Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAHUL VAIDYA RKV 💫 (@rahulvaidyarkv)

Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Reception: Disha Turns Sassy Bride With Uber-Cool Dance Moves | Watch Viral Video

Rahul and Disha’s wedding was all fun with a ring exchange ceremony, rose petals being showered on them and they even shared some laughter. Their wedding was followed up with their wedding reception and the couple looked radiant with each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Talking about honeymoon plans, Rahul had told TOI, “I think we will go to Lonavla for our honeymoon because you can’t travel anywhere else owing to the pandemic. On a serious note, we are planning to go somewhere….let’s see. We will have to figure whether flights are operational and we get the visa.”