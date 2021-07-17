Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar latest pics: After wrapping up their wedding festivities, newlyweds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar went out for some fine-dine experience on Saturday noon. The couple was dressed in their lovely outfits by designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla as they got clicked in the city, looking extremely radiant flaunting the newly-married glow on their faces. While Rahul wore a beige sherwani with subtle gota-patti detailing, Disha wore a heavy chikankari suit in a lime yellow colour with Mukaish work and gota-patti detailing.Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Wedding Reception: Bride Stuns in Rs 60,000 Sparkly Draped Saree | See Pics

The pictures of Rahul and Disha from their first post-wedding lunch are currently going viral on social media. While Rahul again kept it simple, Disha went all big on her traditional look. She teamed up her bright suit with a statement emerald neckpiece and a pair of matching earrings and tied her braid on the right shoulder with flowers. The fans can’t resist showering love and praises on the couple who definitely seems to be stealing all the limelight on social media today. Check out these photos and videos from their first outing after the wedding: Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Reception: Disha Turns Sassy Bride With Uber-Cool Dance Moves | Watch Viral Video

Rahul and Disha got married in a traditional ceremony at a lavish hotel in Mumbai on Friday, July 16. They hosted a star-studded reception later that day that was combined with a Sangeet night where they performed on various romantic Bollywood numbers. The wedding reception was attended by the likes of Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Mika Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin among others. While the couple chose AJSK couture for their wedding, they went all big and shimmery with their reception outfits with Disha choosing to doll up in a silver sequined draped saree by Dolly J Studio.

Are you liking the sheer subtleness of the DisHul wedding outfits? We certainly are!