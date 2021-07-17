New Delhi: Bigg Boss fame and singer Rahul Vaidya married actor Disha Parmar on July 16 afternoon. While social media is flooded with their wedding pictures, the newlyweds also hosted a grand reception on Friday night.Also Read - Disha Parmar is Elegance Personified in Red And Gold Lehenga by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla

At the wedding reception, Disha opted for a dazzling saree from Delhi’s ace designer, while Rahul wore a white coat with black pants. Disha looked absolutely gorgeous in her shimmery saree. Several videos from #Dishul’s wedding reception are going viral on social media. In one of the videos, Rahul and Disha can also be seen dancing together on a romantic song and it will definitely win your heart. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Asks 'Mere Dulhan Kahan Hai?' as he Meets Disha Parmar Just Before Their Wedding | Watch Viral Video

Several celebrities including Rahul’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestants Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Anushka Sen, Arjun Bijlani also attended the function. Ali Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were also spotted together.

Meanwhile, Rahul and Disha had their mehendi ceremony on Wednesday. In a video shared by Rahul on social media, he was seen dancing with Disha on the song “Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna”. The Haldi and chooda function took place on Thursday. The wedding has been attended only by close friends and family members.

Rahul and Disha’s wedding was one of the most awaited ones. Rahul proposed to Disha for marriage during his journey in the Bigg Boss 14 house. As the show came to its end, Disha entered the house and reciprocated the same feelings for Rahul on-screen.