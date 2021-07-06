Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding details: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend, actor Disha Parmar, are all set to get married this month itself. The couple is expected to tie the knot on July 16 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai. As reported by ETimes, it’s going to be a close-knit affair with only family members and close friends invited to the ceremony. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Reveals What He Plans To Do With T-Shirt He Wore In Bigg Boss House While Proposing To Disha Parmar

Both Rahul and Disha confirmed the news revealing details of their intimate wedding. The couple said that they always wanted it to be a small affair as they believe that wedding has to be enjoyed with their loved ones. Rahul was quoted as saying, "Disha and I have always been in favour of a close-knit wedding. We want our loved ones to attend our big day and bless us. The marriage will be held according to the Vedic rituals and we will also have Gurbani Shabad sung at the ceremony."

Disha, too, added that this is exactly how she has always imagined her wedding to look. She said that she is extremely busy making the final arrangements for her big day and is wishing themselves the best. "Marriage is a union of two people and their respective families with their dear ones in attendance. I have always wished for a simple ceremony and I am glad that's exactly what we are going ahead with," she said.

Rahul and Disha make one of the most loved couples in the TV industry today. The two have been dating each other for a long time but things started looking serious when Rahul went inside the Bigg Boss house and began to miss Disha. He then proposed to her from inside the house on television expressing how he missed Disha too much and how the show made him realise that he really can’t live without her in real life. As the show came to its end, Disha entered the house and reciprocated the same feelings for Rahul on-screen. Rahul ended up being the runner-up but he definitely won his queen for life.

Meanwhile, Rahul will also be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 soon. Watch out this space for all the details of their wedding!