Mumbai: Singer and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya is all set to get married to her lady love Disha Parmar on July 16. Their wedding preparations are going on in full swing. Over the months, Rahul and Disha have become one of the most adorable TV couples. From dance performances to getting clay impressions, the couple is doing every possible thing together. The Dishul Wedding will be a fun event to watch as Disha and Rahul’s fans have been waiting for this day ever since Vaidya proposed Parmar in Bigg Boss 14.Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Breaks Silence on Indian Idol 12 Controversies, Talks About Neha Kakkar And Being a Future Judge

Disha Parmar was recently seen at a salon pampering herself a few days ahead of her wedding. She visited a luxurious spa to rejuvenate herself and what caught our attention was her big diamond-studded engagement ring. While Disha was flaunting her wedding nails, we spotted her ring and it looked quite amazing. In the video, Disha Parmar was seen wearing her engagement rose gold ring studded with diamonds on the band and a big solitaire in between. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Dance Rehearsal Video Will Raise Your Excitement Level For Their Marriage | Watch

Take a look at pictures of Disha Parmar’s wedding ring:

A few days ago, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya were seen practicing the dance performance for their wedding. Aly Goni, who is close to Rahul, was also seen having fun in one of the videos. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya –Disha Parmar’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations Show Dance Practice Sessions- Watch

On the professional front, Rahul Vaidya came back from Cape Town after shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show will kick-starts soon on Colors TV. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Rahul-Disha wedding!