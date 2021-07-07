Mumbai: Rahul Vaidya and girlfriend Disha Parmar, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 14, are all set to tie the knot on July 16. With just a few days left for the ceremonies to begin, the couple and their friends have started to prepare for their performances. Rahul Vaidya recently gave a glimpse from his pre-wedding celebrations where all family and friends hoot for Rahul and Disha’s wedding and practice dance. The clip also shows a friend teasing Disha Parmar by calling her ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai’. Rahul also shared a boomerang video of his friends and family practicing dance for the big day.Also Read - Aly Goni Recalls Rahul Vaidya Wondering 'Kab Disha Meri Biwi Banegi' As DisHul Are All Set To Tie The Knot

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are expected to tie the knot on July 16 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai. As reported by ETimes, it's going to be a close-knit affair with only family members and close friends invited to the ceremony.

Watch this cute viral video of Disha and Rahul Vaidya here:

Both Rahul and Disha confirmed the news revealing details of their intimate wedding. The couple said that they always wanted it to be a small affair as they believe that wedding has to be enjoyed with their loved ones. Rahul was quoted as saying, “Disha and I have always been in favour of a close-knit wedding. We want our loved ones to attend our big day and bless us. The marriage will be held according to the Vedic rituals and we will also have Gurbani Shabad sung at the ceremony.”

Disha, too, added that this is exactly how she has always imagined her wedding to look. She said that she is extremely busy making the final arrangements for her big day and is wishing themselves the best. “Marriage is a union of two people and their respective families with their dear ones in attendance. I have always wished for a simple ceremony and I am glad that’s exactly what we are going ahead with,” she said.

Stay tuned for more details.