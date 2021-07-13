Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya is all set to tie the knot to his girlfriend Disha Parmar on July 16, 2021. The pre-wedding celebrations and preparations have started and we are guessing the wedding guests. In one of the press conferences of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Rahul Vaidya was asked about the guest lists whether he invited his fellow contestants from Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla? To which he revealed the guests are around 50 and he has his own relatives who have been waiting for the wedding.Also Read - Ahead of Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Wedding, Bride-to-be Flaunts Diamond Engagement Ring - Watch

Rahul Vaidya said, "There's a lot of restrictions right now. But honestly, I really want to invite everyone. There are so many friends from Khatron Ke Khiladi as well who I really want to invite for the ceremony but then how many can you really call in an intimate 50 people wedding. Also, I have my own relatives who have been waiting to witness this moment for a long time. My mama ji, mami, nani, chachi are all coming for the wedding. I'm still managing to call some more people somehow and still making the guest list, so please bless both of us."

Rahul Vaidya was never friends with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. In the reality show, they used to fight over small things that lead to heated arguments between them. In fact, Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya had worked on their bond in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as Shukla was spotted clicking pics of Vaidya.

Well, Rahul Vaidya has not denied inviting them nor said a yes. So, let us see who all attend The Dishul Wedding!

Watch Disha Parmar’s pre-wedding party videos:

