Mumbai: Singer and Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya had a rather cosy celebration for Holi with his beloved Disha Parmar. The singer took to social media to share a few pictures from his Holi celebrations and they all looked drenched in the colours of love. While wishing his fans on Holi, asking them to play safe and stay indoors due to the coronavirus scare, Rahul made a special post on Instagram. However, what caught the fans’ eyes was how the two looked head over heels in love with each other in all the photos. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Pictures From Her 'in Home' Holi Celebrations With Nick And Family - See Pics

In one photo, they looked deep in each other’s eyes, while in another, Rahul could be seen leaning in to kiss Disha as she covered the frame with her palm. In another picture, they could be seen embracing each other wearing their white outfits and holding the tray of gulaal. The caption on Rahul’s post read, “Wishing you all a very happy Holi, from me and mine, to you and yours! 🌈🎉 Stay home & Stay safe everyone! Celebrate with your family and don’t forget to eat all the mithaisss!!” (sic) Also Read - Dia Mirza 'Makes Memories' With Vaibhav Rekhi And Daughter Samaira in Stunning Pics From Maldives

Rahul and Disha earlier announced that they are going to get married later this year. It was during his stay inside the Bigg Boss house that the singer realised just how madly and wholly he is in love with Disha who has been her friend for over two years. On her birthday, Rahul got down on one knee, took out a ring, and proposed to her for marriage. Later, Disha entered the house in a Valentine’s Day special episode and said ‘yes’ to his romantic proposal. The two have been setting couple-goals ever since.

How are you celebrating Holi today?