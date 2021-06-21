Cape Town: Singer Rahul Vaidya, who is all set to entertain his fans with his stint on Rohit Shetty-hosted show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, revealed that he was ‘ forced to push the wedding’ with fiancé Disha Parmar as the pandemic played spoilsport. Speaking with TOI, the singer said, “Yes, we have had to push our wedding quite a few times because of the pandemic. Owing to the ongoing crisis, we can invite only 25 people, while I would want at least my close relatives and friends in attendance. However, we hope to announce the date soon.” Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 New Promo Out: Nikki Tamboli Cries, Arjun Bijlani Feels Disgusted

After participating in two reality shows – Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, he now plans to concentrate on his music and wants to take a break from TV. He said, "want to spend time with my family and friends uninterrupted, go on holidays and concentrate on my music. That's the plan for now."

He also opened up about his experience of shooting in Cape Town. He said, "I hadn't imagined that shooting for the show would be so much fun. Having said that, some stunts can be quite difficult and leave you with bruises."

During his stint in Bigg Boss 14 house, Rahul proposed Disha on national television and the two have been going strong ever since.

Earlier, Disha told SpotboyE, “I think a perfect wedding would be where only your close family and friends are there. It should be a small intimate wedding not like a big grand show happening. You can interact with all your guests. The only people who you like should be present there at your main event (wedding).”

Disha also shared her and her family’s reaction to Rahul’s marriage proposal. She said, “So, I will tell you on 10th night the promo went on air after the episode. But on the 9th I started getting messages on Twitter from people saying ‘oh something is going to happen’ because they are a day ahead of the telecast. So, he must have spoken about it and discussed it with his housemates. And I got a feeling that something is going to happen. But when that thing came on air and I saw the promo it just hit differently even after knowing and my first reaction was shocked, emotional than getting into happy and then obviously getting into the gravity of it. But it was a very surreal and beautiful moment. I had my Mom, brother and a few of my friends at home because it was my birthday and they had come down to cut the cake. And everybody saw it and it was a very happy moment. I can’t express in words how that feeling was but it was a very bold move by him. Without knowing what will be the answer, keeping patience and anxiety jawab aaya. So, I think we should know from Rahul what was his feeling at that moment.”