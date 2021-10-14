Mumbai: Singer Rahul Vaidya, who has recently released his music video ‘Garbe Ki Raat’, is receiving threat calls and messages for mentioning ‘Shri Mogal Maa’ in his song. Shri Mongal Maa is a very respected deity in Gujarat and her mention in the song has not gone down well with the section of devotees. The song features Nia Sharma and Rahul Vaidya. As per the ETimes report, several devotees have also claimed that they are deeply hurt by the objectionable representation of Nia on the religious folk wordings addressing the goddess.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: 'Manike Mage Hithe' Singer Yohani To Grace Salman Khan's Show With Rakhi Sawant and Others | Watch

In the threat calls and messages, he has been asked to remove the mention of the deity or his music video and the song will be banned on various levels.

His spokesperson also confirmed the same and said, "Yes it is true these messages and calls have gone up in number since last night, the messages speak about having Rahul Vaidya Killed, beaten, and filing FIRs against him to have him arrested and so on. While we would like to maintain that the mention of the deity was done with respect and did not mean to hurt anyone's sentiments."

“However, understanding the fact that the mention has not gone down too well with a certain section of people, we respect that and are working to get it rectified at our level. We urge everyone who has taken offence to this to allow us a few days as the platform we have released the song on will take at least a few days to adjust the rectification. Rest assured we respect the emotions and sentiments of all those who have raised their concern and are diligently working towards rectifying it”, the spokesperson added.