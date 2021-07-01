Mumbai: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parma are television’s most adorable couple. The duo never fails to set relationship goals with their cuteness. While fans were eagerly waiting for the couple to tie the knot, Rahul Vaidya has now revealed what he plans to do with the T-shirt which he wore while proposing to actor Disha Parmam for marriage. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari in Rs 2998 Crop Top And Palazzo Pants is Making Summer Fashion Magical

Rahul took to social media sharing a series of pictures in which Disha can be seen holding a T-shirt with ‘Marry Me?’ written on it. This is the same T-shirt that Rahul wore in the Bigg Boss 14 house while proposing Disha Parmar. Sharing the pictures, Rahul mentioned that he will get this T-shirt framed. “T-shirt I can never ever forget…Had proposed to my girl using this. Gonna frame it,” the singer wrote. Rahul had proposed Disha on national television during his Bigg Boss journey. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya On His Wedding With Disha Parmar: 'We Had To Push Our Wedding Date'

Disha Parmar was quick to shower love on Rahul’s post. “Am just soo lucky to have gotten you!” she wrote. Rahul’s Bigg Boss co-contestants Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant also took to the comment section also dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: THESE Are The Top 3 Finalists, But Who Will Be The Winner?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAHUL VAIDYA RKV 💫 (@rahulvaidyarkv)

Earlier in June, Rahul revealed that he was forced to push the wedding with fiancé Disha Parmar due to the coronavirus pandemic. He also added that the wedding date will be announced soon and said, “We have had to push our wedding quite a few times because of the pandemic. Owing to the ongoing crisis, we can invite only 25 people, while I would want at least my close relatives and friends in attendance. However, we hope to announce the date soon.”

On the work front, Rahul has already completed shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.