Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya's video in which he is talking about Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is going viral on social media. Rahul, who lost the trophy to Rubina Dilaik, is seen praising Aryan for his humility in the video by explaining an incident in which the star-kid showed exemplary behaviour outside a club.

Rahul says that he was at a club one night when he saw that the security wasn't letting Aryan enter the club for some reason. The star-kid had come there to wish his friend on his birthday and while everyone else could figure out that he was SRK's son, the security didn't. Rahul said that Aryan's demeanour reflected no ray of arrogance or stardom as he kept patiently waiting outside the club. The singer, who is currently spending some quality time with his fiancee Disha Parmar, mentioned that not even once Aryan used his father's superstardom to shush the security guards and enter the club. Watch the video here:

Rahul congratulated both SRK and Gauri for raising a beautiful human being who’s both gentle and aware of his lineage. The singer said that it was the first time he saw Aryan and he was bowled away by how genuine he seemed and how beautifully he has been raised into a grown-up man.

The fans of both Rahul and Shah Rukh have gone gaga over the video. A few days back, the star-kid was clicked at the IPL auction where he looked exactly like his dad in many photos. The fans couldn’t resist noticing the stark similarities between the features of both Aryan and SRK and many pictures-videos trended on social media celebrating them.