Bigg Boss 14 Valentine’s Day Special: Singer and contestant Rahul Vaidya gets a surprise on Weekend Ka Vaar, also Valentine’s Day, as his longtime girlfriend Disha Parmar enters the Bigg Boss 14 house. The fans of Rahul Vaidya were waiting for this romantic moment ever since he proposed to Disha on national television. Disha, in a gorgeous red gown, teamed up with a sleek necklace, enters the house from the main gate. As Rahul sees her entering, he gets emotional and cries. He goes down to his knees again to propose to her and Disha finally says YES! In the promo video shared by the channel, Disha can be seen showing a big card that reads ‘Yes, I will marry you’. They then kiss each other on the lips through the glass wall. Also Read - Valentine's Day Special: Mirzapur's Priyanshu Painyuli And Vandana Joshi on Their 'Organic' Love Story

Disha also tells Rahul: “Isse ache din nahi ho sakta tha ki mein yahan aau”. There couldn’t have been a better day than this for her to be in the house. Bigg Boss page shared the latest promo of Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s emotional reunion. “@rahulvaidya23 ke liye aaya Valentine’s Day ka tauhfa, jab @disha11parmar ki hui #BB14 ke ghar mein entry. Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje, #Colors par (sic),” read the caption. Also Read - Valentine's Day Special: Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary And What Happened After Bigg Boss

Watch the video here:

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been dating for more than 2 years now. His mother confirmed that they are soon going to get married. Rahul’s mom had said that only the wedding date needs to be discussed and the preparations for their wedding have already begun. She added that she’s very happy for her son and Disha because they make a lovely pair and her blessings are always with the two.