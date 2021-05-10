Mumbai: Actor Rahul Vohra passed away after writing a distressing Facebook note in which he mentioned that he couldn’t access better treatment for himself. Several celebs took to social media to call his death a ‘failure of system’. In his Facebook note, the actor had mentioned the details regarding his admission to the hospital. In another post, he had shared how he needed a hospital bed with an oxygen supply for himself because he was not getting any better at the hospital where he had been admitted. Also Read - Rahul Vohra Dies of Covid-19 Hours After Seeking Help For 'Better Treatment So That He Can Survive'

Actor Kishwer Merchant now wished for his message to have reached Sonu Sood who has been at the forefront of the relief work during the pandemic. She commented on a social media post praying for Rahul’s soul adding that the situation would have been different had his message reached Sonu Sood. “I so wish his message had reached @sonu_sood.. things would probably be different.. Prayers and Strength to the family (sic),” she wrote in the comments of a paparazzi’s post on Instagram. Also Read - Sonu Sood Calls Sara Ali Khan 'Hero' After She Contributes To His Covid-19 Relief Foundation

Also Read - Sonu Sood For PM? Vir Das' Idea Gets Janta's Approval on Twitter

Rahul had been struggling with a constant drop in oxygen levels even when he was admitted to a hospital for four days. In his message, he had mentioned that he needed better hospital care because his condition was only worsening at the hospital where he was admitted. In a heartbreaking post, the actor bid goodbye to all and said he was tired of fighting. He wrote about being born again in a world that will allow him to do better work.

May his soul rest in peace!