Mumbai: Actor Rahul Vohra died after he lost the battle with Covid-19 hours after he shared a desperate message on Facebook. On Sunday, director-playwright Arvind Gaur confirmed the news through a Facebook post. Rahul has been facing health concerns ever since he developed coronavirus-related complications following his Covid-19 diagnosis. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Govt Takes BIG Decision For Pregnant Women, Disabled Employees. Details Here

Arvind wrote in his post, “Rahul Vohra is gone, my talented actor is no more. It was only yesterday that he told me his life could have been saved if he got better treatment. He was shifted to Ayushman, Dwarka last evening but we could not save him. Please forgive us, we are all your culprits. My last respects.” Also Read - Rajasthan Royals Pacer Chetan Sakariya's Father Passes Away Due to COVID-19

In his last post, Rahul wrote, “Mujhe bhi accha treatment mil jaata to mai bhi bach jaata tumhara IRahul Vohra.” He further shared details of himself as the patient and wrote, “Jald janam lunga or acha kaam karunga. Ab himmat haar chuka hu (I will be reborn and do some good work. Now, I have lost all courage).”

Mujhe bhi treatment acha mil jata,

To main bhi bach jata tumhaara Irahul Vohra Name-Rahul Vohra

Age -35

Hospital name… Posted by Irahul Vohra on Saturday, May 8, 2021

Last week, Rahul had shared a Facebook post seeking help to find an oxygen cylinder and a bed for himself. He shared, “Main Covid Positive hu. Admit hu. Lagbhag 4 din se but koi recovery nahi. Kya koi aisa hospital hai? Zaha oxygen bed mil jaaye Kyunki yaha mera oxygen level continues down ja raha hai. Or koi dekhne wala nahi #delhi Main Bahut majboor hokar ye post kar raha hu, Kyunki ghawaale kuch sambhaal nahi paa rahe. (I am Covid positive and admitted in a hospital since last four days. However, there is no recovery. Is there a hospital where I may get an oxygen bed because my oxygen level is continuously going down. I do not have anyone to look after me. Since my family is unable to do much, I have been forced to write this post out of sheer helplessness).”

Main Covid Positive hu.

Admit hu. Lagbhag 4 din se but koi recovery nahi.

Kya koi aisa hospital hai ?

Zaha oxygen bed… Posted by Irahul Vohra on Monday, May 3, 2021

Hailing from Uttarakhand, Rahul was a popular face on digital platforms.