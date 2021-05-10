Mumbai: Actor-YouTuber Rahul Vohra passed away after he lost the battle with Covid-19 after he penned a message on Facebook on the lack of proper treatment that could have survived him. Now, his wife Jyoti Tiwari, who had married him six months ago, expressed her regret about ‘incomplete love’. She shared multiple messages on social media that will leave you heartbroken. Posting a photo from their Holi celebrations, Jyoti took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Chale gaye na pyaar adhura kar ke’ (You left me, right? by giving me, incomplete love’). She also took to Facebook stories and wrote, “aaj sara bhram toor gaya’ (today, all my illusions have been shattered). Also Read - YouTuber Rahul Vohra's Last Post: Treatment Acha Mil Jata To Mai Bhi Bach Jata...

Jyoti also shared a wedding picture, that had taken place in December last year and mourned her husband’s death. She captioned it, “Our last meeting was also incomplete. I don’t know why God liked you so much. My life, my world, just be happy whenever you are.” Also Read - Rahul Vohra's Death: Kishwer Merchant Says His Message Should Have Reached Sonu Sood

Akhri mulaqat bhi adhuri rahi

Pata nahi tum Ishwar ko itne pasand kyun aa Gaye.

Meri jaan jahan bhi gaya tu khush reh bacha ❤️ Posted by Ijyoti tiwari on Sunday, May 9, 2021

A day before Rahul’s death, she had shared her anger for spreading fake news about her husband’s health. She had expressed her faith that he will be fine soon. She also sought help for her husband and failure to get proper treatment.

Some pages are sharing fake news about my husband please report them 🙏

He will be fine soon

#irahulvohra Posted by Ijyoti tiwari on Saturday, May 8, 2021

In his last post, Rahul wrote, “Mujhe bhi accha treatment mil jaata to mai bhi bach jaata tumhara IRahul Vohra.” He further shared details of himself as the patient and wrote, “Jald janam lunga or acha kaam karunga. Ab himmat haar chuka hu (I will be reborn and do some good work. Now, I have lost all courage).”

Mujhe bhi treatment acha mil jata,

To main bhi bach jata tumhaara Irahul Vohra Name-Rahul Vohra

Age -35

Hospital name… Posted by Irahul Vohra on Saturday, May 8, 2021

Last week, Rahul had shared a Facebook post seeking help to find an oxygen cylinder and a bed for himself. He shared, “Main Covid Positive hu. Admit hu. Lagbhag 4 din se but koi recovery nahi. Kya koi aisa hospital hai? Zaha oxygen bed mil jaaye Kyunki yaha mera oxygen level continues down ja raha hai. Or koi dekhne wala nahi #delhi Main Bahut majboor hokar ye post kar raha hu, Kyunki ghawaale kuch sambhaal nahi paa rahe. (I am Covid positive and admitted in a hospital since last four days. However, there is no recovery. Is there a hospital where I may get an oxygen bed because my oxygen level is continuously going down. I do not have anyone to look after me. Since my family is unable to do much, I have been forced to write this post out of sheer helplessness).”

Rahul had been struggling with a constant drop in oxygen levels even when he was admitted to a hospital for four days. In his message, he had mentioned that he needed better hospital care because his condition was only worsening at the hospital where he was admitted. In a heartbreaking post, the actor bid goodbye to all and said he was tired of fighting. He wrote about being born again in a world that will allow him to do better work.